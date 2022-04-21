Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $155.72 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of General Dynamics worth $155,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $247.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

