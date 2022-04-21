Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $170.57 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,171,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Unilever worth $170,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Unilever by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after buying an additional 158,772 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Unilever by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

NYSE UL opened at $45.42 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.