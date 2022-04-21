Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $84.77 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Zebra Technologies worth $84,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $398.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $412.93 and its 200-day moving average is $504.19. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $375.63 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

