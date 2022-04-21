Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 878,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Phillips 66 worth $63,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.53.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

