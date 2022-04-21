Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,021 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $134,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,203,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,911,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,311,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $100.68 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $91.65 and a one year high of $117.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.59 and a 200 day moving average of $107.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.