Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 253,809 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Tractor Supply worth $161,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after buying an additional 240,696 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.27.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $221.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

