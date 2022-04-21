Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,645 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of SBA Communications worth $66,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $44,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $372.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.13. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $281.45 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.68 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

