Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,640 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of CarMax worth $65,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CarMax by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its stake in CarMax by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,948,000 after acquiring an additional 374,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 44.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,605,000 after acquiring an additional 195,784 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after acquiring an additional 146,763 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

Shares of KMX opened at $93.07 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.44 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

