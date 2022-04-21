Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,386 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $165,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after buying an additional 1,642,168 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,645,000 after buying an additional 242,756 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,494,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,408,000 after buying an additional 54,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after buying an additional 188,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,738,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,736,000 after buying an additional 86,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $65.07 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.52.

