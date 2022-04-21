Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Republic Services worth $79,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Republic Services by 237.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 743,575 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,993,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Republic Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,366,000 after purchasing an additional 228,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 3,110.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 221,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 214,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $134.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.82 and its 200 day moving average is $130.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.00 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.