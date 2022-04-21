Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.99% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $64,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

IPAC opened at $58.92 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08.

