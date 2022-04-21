Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,922,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,520 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Coca-Cola worth $173,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $285.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.86.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.