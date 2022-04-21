Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,922,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,520 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Coca-Cola worth $173,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.
Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
