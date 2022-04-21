Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,514 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 982,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,514 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.17% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $136,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,735,000 after purchasing an additional 615,013 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,958,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,722,000 after buying an additional 60,105 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $5,171,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,369,000.

Shares of IJT opened at $123.30 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $116.25 and a 12 month high of $144.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

