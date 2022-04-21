Envista (NYSE:NVST) Shares Down 4.1%

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.69 and last traded at $43.84. 53,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,836,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59.
In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $141,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,829 shares of company stock valued at $7,852,658 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Envista by 10.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 177,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in Envista by 4.9% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 121,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Envista by 0.8% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Envista by 5.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Envista in the first quarter worth $3,166,000.
About Envista (NYSE:NVST)
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
