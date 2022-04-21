Envista (NYSE:NVST) Shares Down 4.1%

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.69 and last traded at $43.84. 53,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,836,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $141,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,829 shares of company stock valued at $7,852,658 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Envista by 10.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 177,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in Envista by 4.9% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 121,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Envista by 0.8% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Envista by 5.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Envista in the first quarter worth $3,166,000.

Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

