EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Citigroup

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $438.00.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $289.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after acquiring an additional 308,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,651,000 after buying an additional 163,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

