Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $244.00. The stock had previously closed at $221.41, but opened at $204.44. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Equifax shares last traded at $210.73, with a volume of 15,210 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Equifax by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.82.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Equifax Company Profile (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

