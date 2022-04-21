Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $768.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $662.26 and a one year high of $885.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $719.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $760.23.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total value of $550,726.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.22.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

