Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $574.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.72. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQBK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,886 shares of company stock worth $94,251. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 663.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

