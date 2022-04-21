Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.680-$2.780 EPS.

Shares of ELS opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $67.50 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.58.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

