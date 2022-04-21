Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Tops $3.44 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $343,772.72 and approximately $88.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.44 or 0.00008577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

