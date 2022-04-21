Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Everest Re Group worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 162,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $297.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

