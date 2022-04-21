EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $15.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $451.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.13.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,039,653.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 2,938 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $43,776.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,082,771 shares of company stock valued at $16,164,582 and have sold 12,734 shares valued at $201,279. 37.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in EverQuote by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EverQuote by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.