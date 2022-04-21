Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.43 ($34.87).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA:EVK traded up €0.63 ($0.68) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €25.25 ($27.15). The company had a trading volume of 750,158 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.35. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($35.45).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.