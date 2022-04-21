Exeedme (XED) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.42 Million

Exeedme (XED) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Exeedme has a market cap of $17.39 million and approximately $14.42 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 62.4% higher against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.03 or 0.07378666 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,578.00 or 1.00103137 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00034460 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

