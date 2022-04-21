Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.17.

Exelon stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 77.59%.

In related news, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,565,000 after purchasing an additional 724,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Exelon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after buying an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after acquiring an additional 861,513 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,723,000 after acquiring an additional 484,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,360 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

