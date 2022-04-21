Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $16,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after buying an additional 63,329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.46. 14,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,315. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.95 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.94.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

