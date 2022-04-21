FairGame (FAIR) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, FairGame has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. FairGame has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $691,994.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001648 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00045680 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00185547 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

