Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) will report $24.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $20.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $99.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.50 million to $99.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $107.70 million, with estimates ranging from $102.60 million to $112.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.88%.

FMAO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $535.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.36. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $41.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $38,275.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,196 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.6% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 71,535 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 65,530 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

