Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $519.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $40.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37,922.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

FMAO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

