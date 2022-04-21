Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 1,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 19,098 shares.The stock last traded at $40.24 and had previously closed at $40.15.

The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMAO. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $38,275.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,196 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.6% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 71,535 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 65,530 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $412,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $524.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

