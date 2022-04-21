Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $945.62

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $945.62 and traded as high as $952.96. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $952.96, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $945.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $949.22.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMCB)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

