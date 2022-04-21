Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,971 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Fastenal worth $18,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.48. 79,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,592,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

