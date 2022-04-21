Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $116.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FIS. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.73.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 151.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 276.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 103.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 38,177 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.