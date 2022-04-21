Financial Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.66. 18,579,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,024,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $121.28 and a 12-month high of $189.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.62. The company has a market capitalization of $221.50 billion, a PE ratio of 72.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

