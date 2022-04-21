Financial Strategies Group Inc. Buys 64 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 518.5% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,599,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,365. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $247.69 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

