Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $704,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.76.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,188. The firm has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

