Financial Strategies Group Inc. Invests $240,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.89. 4,724,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,026. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.79 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.83.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

