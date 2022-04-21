Financial Strategies Group Inc. Lowers Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAR. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.36. 331,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,287. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

