Financial Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 1,873 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,863,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 92,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.64. The company had a trading volume of 32,754,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,395,914. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

