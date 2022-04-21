Financial Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 6,540 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,037 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $253,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,545,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,191,959. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66.

