First Hawaiian (FHB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.09. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $31.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,326,000 after acquiring an additional 493,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,550,000 after acquiring an additional 108,702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 500,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 58,256 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 46,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,714 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on FHB. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

