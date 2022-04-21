First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Announces Earnings Results

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

FHN opened at $23.12 on Thursday. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,203,000 after acquiring an additional 687,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Horizon by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 617,768 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $1,142,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in First Horizon by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 807,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 36,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 438,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

