First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

FHN stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

