First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases Earnings Results

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.38. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 676,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,800,000 after buying an additional 238,564 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.