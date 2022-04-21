First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Trading Down 2.6%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.43 and last traded at $18.43. 117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98.

Get First Trust Expanded Technology ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.68% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Expanded Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.