First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Trading 1.3% Higher

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.58 and last traded at $42.52. 1,171,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,689,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61.

Get First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,749,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,145 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,723,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,158,000 after purchasing an additional 497,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,216,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,773,000 after purchasing an additional 466,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,560,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,184,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 57,583.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 364,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 363,929 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.