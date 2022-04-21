FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.12. 2,652,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,450,501. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after buying an additional 205,636 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

