FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.500 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,659,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,406. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average is $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

