Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.92

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$1.03. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 1,434,602 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.70 price target (up from C$1.60) on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$640.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.27. The company has a current ratio of 33.10, a quick ratio of 32.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.91.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.