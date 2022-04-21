FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.32 and last traded at $59.20. 80,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 68,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.32.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDF. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,798,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,089,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,714,000 after buying an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 266,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after buying an additional 87,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,468,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,847,000 after buying an additional 85,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,657,000.

